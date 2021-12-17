ARNDT, LISA ANN

Arrest Date/Time: 12/17/2021 | 17:21

Date of Birth: 07/19/1971 Age: 50 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 137 REDWING RD, TAVERNNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: CARPENTER

Arrest Location: 139 REDWING RD, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: SARAH PORTER - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD190239 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009210

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

