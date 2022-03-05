ARRIETA, LESLEY

Arrest Date/Time: 03/04/2022 | 12:59

Date of Birth: 02/07/2000 Age: 22 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 815 HOMESTEAD BLVD, HOMESTEAD, FL 33030

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 91200 OVERSEAS HWY, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDERSEN HARRILL - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD037578 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001771

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

