Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/13/2021 | 03:48
Date of Birth: 12/30/1899 Age: 121 Gender: Race:
Address: Unknown
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: US1, LAYTON
Arresting Officer/Agency: VICTOR CRISTEA - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD173105 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008254
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH