ASCUNCE, LILIAN

Arrest Date/Time: 05/14/2022 | 01:19

Date of Birth: 09/16/1970 Age: 51 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 6114 158TH PASS, MIAMI, FL 33193

Occupation: NURSE PRACTIONER in MIRAMAR

Arrest Location: US1, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD083006 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003928

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH