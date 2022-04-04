ASHCRAFT, JOHN MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/04/2022 | 11:52

Date of Birth: 11/17/1964 Age: 57 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 30250 OVERSEAS HWY, BIG PINE KEY, FL 3304

Occupation: ARTIST in GRASSY KEY

Arrest Location: 2796 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD056859 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002713

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

