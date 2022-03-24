ATKINS, GARY LEE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/22/2022 | 15:17

Date of Birth: 06/22/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 11 SOUTH CONCH AVE, CONCH KEY, FL 33050

Occupation: CARPENTER in SUMMERLAND KEY

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD049019 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002318

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

