ATKINS, GARY LEE

Arrest Date/Time: 11/05/2021 | 14:41
Date of Birth: 06/22/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 11 SOUTH CONCH AVE, CONCH KEY, FL 33050
Occupation: CONSTRUCTION WORKER in KEY LARGO
Arrest Location: 3103 OVERSEAS HWY,
Arresting Officer/Agency: SCOTT WARD - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD169340 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008056
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 741.31.4a CONTEMPT OF COURT