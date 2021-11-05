ATKINS, GARY LEE

Arrest Date/Time: 11/05/2021 | 14:41

Date of Birth: 06/22/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 11 SOUTH CONCH AVE, CONCH KEY, FL 33050

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION WORKER in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 3103 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency: SCOTT WARD - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD169340 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008056

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 741.31.4a CONTEMPT OF COURT

