AYALA, PEDRO GABRIEL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/08/2022 | 12:03

Date of Birth: 03/31/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 4460 10TH AVE, LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: YVONNE DIXON - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD040017 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001856

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

