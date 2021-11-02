BADIA, YOHAN

Arrest Date/Time: 11/02/2021 | 01:48

Date of Birth: 10/15/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 9111 BAY HARBOR DR, BAY HARBOR ISLDS, FL 33154

Occupation: COMPUTER ENGENIER in MIAMI

Arrest Location: 80000 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: WARDELL HANNA - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD167648 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007945

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

