Arrest Date/Time: 04/10/2022 | 02:44

Date of Birth: 07/26/1991 Age: 30 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 52 AVE B, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD060811 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002902

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.10b1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

