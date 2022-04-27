BAEZ MORGADO, FRANCISCO ALBERTO

Arrest Date/Time: 04/27/2022 | 00:00

Date of Birth: 11/15/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3085 64TH AVE, MIAMI, FL 33155

Occupation: CONDTRUCTION

Arrest Location: MM 99, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

