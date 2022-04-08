BAKELY, JUSTIN JOHN

Arrest Date/Time: 04/07/2022 | 22:22

Date of Birth: 09/05/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5537 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 5537 COLLEGE ROAD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD059193 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002821

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

