BAKEWELL, ASHLEY

Arrest Date/Time: 10/26/2021 | 00:25

Date of Birth: 07/18/1992 Age: 29 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 4290 PIONEER TRAIL, NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL 32168

Occupation: FARMER MANAGER in NEW SMYRNA

Arrest Location: OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: JUAN CARLOS MARINO - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD163948 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007738

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

