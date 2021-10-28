BAKEWELL, ASHLEY

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/26/2021 | 00:25
Date of Birth: 07/18/1992 Age: 29 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 4290 PIONEER TRAIL, NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL 32168
Occupation: FARMER MANAGER in NEW SMYRNA
Arrest Location: OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: JUAN CARLOS MARINO - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD163948 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007738
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS