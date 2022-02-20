BALKENBUSH, JOHN MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 02/19/2022 | 22:55

Date of Birth: 11/20/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6127 TAYLOR STREET, FREDERICK, CO 80530

Occupation: KEYS CORE FITNESS

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ZIYAH JEFFERSON - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD029640 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001394

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

Recommended for you