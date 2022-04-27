BALL, SAMUEL FRANKLIN

Arrest Date/Time: 04/26/2022 | 23:54

Date of Birth: 08/23/1980 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 11920 214 ST, GOULDS, FL 33170

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD071605 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003402

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

