BARBEL, IMURU

Arrest Date/Time: 01/05/2022 | 23:09

Date of Birth: 04/07/1989 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 2255 173 ST, NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL

Occupation: CHEF

Arrest Location: MAHOGANY DR, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: OSCAR DOMINGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD002805 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000144

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS

