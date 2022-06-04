Arrest Date/Time: 06/04/2022 | 21:54

Date of Birth: 05/09/1987 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1502 CREEK HAVEN DRIVE, HERNANDO, MS 38638

Occupation: DISTRUBITOR in HERNANDO

Arrest Location: 611 SOUTHARD STREET, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY

