BARNDT, GEOFFREY LEIGH

Arrest Date/Time: 02/14/2022 | 06:32

Date of Birth: 04/06/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 30834 MINORCA DRIVE, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: CHEF in SUMMERLAND KEY

Arrest Location: MATTHEWS RD, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANTHONY BUSCEMI - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD025951 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001228

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

