BARNDT, GEOFFREY LEIGH

Arrest Date/Time: 04/01/2022 | 12:05

Date of Birth: 04/06/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 30834 MINORCA DRIVE, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: CHEF in SUMMERLAND KEY

Arrest Location: US1/SR5, BIG PINE KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD055185 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002613

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

