BARNES, ALEXANDER STEFAN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/02/2022 | 16:07

Date of Birth: 09/21/2002 Age: 19 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 5 BETTY ROSE DR, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: YVONNE DIXON - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD036173 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001709

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

