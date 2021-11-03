BARNES, JUAN MIGUEL

Arrest Date/Time: 11/02/2021 | 13:29

Date of Birth: 04/15/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 251 26TH TERRACE, MIAMI DADE, FL 33127

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5595 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency: WILLIAM DANIELS - MCSO\DIST 4/5 SHIFT D

Incident #: MCSO21CAD167877 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007959

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2b TRESPASSING

Recommended for you