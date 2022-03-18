BARNES, MARK JAMES

Arrest Date/Time: 03/18/2022 | 06:14

Date of Birth: 02/19/1961 Age: 61 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3730 DUCK AVENUE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: TRUCK DRIVER

Arrest Location: 3704 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.31 FAILURE TO APPEAR

