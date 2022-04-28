BARNETT, CODY RHEA

Arrest Date/Time: 04/28/2022 | 11:07

Date of Birth: 03/04/1991 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1132 CALLE ENSENADA, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: BARTENDER in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 7010 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD058281 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002779

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 403.413.4 CONSERVATION-ENVIRONMENT

