Arrest Date/Time: 03/21/2022 | 02:24

Date of Birth: 03/10/1993 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 3990 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING

Recommended for you