BARNETT, TAMELA EUGENIA

Arrest Date/Time: 02/15/2022 | 21:02

Date of Birth: 05/05/1988 Age: 33 Gender: F Race: B

Address: 326 TRUMAN AV, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: SALES

Arrest Location: Not Available

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.045.1a2 AGGRAV BATTERY

