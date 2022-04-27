BARRIOS CASTILLO, YADIRIS

Arrest Date/Time: 04/27/2022 | 03:13

Date of Birth: 12/24/1988 Age: 33 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1325 58TH ST, MIAMI, FL 33142

Occupation: CLEANING

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD071675 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003405

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

