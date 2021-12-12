BARRIOS FUENTES, KELVIN ALBERTO

Arrest Date/Time: 12/12/2021 | 00:33

Date of Birth: 09/26/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 915 RED BIRD RD, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: SERVER in ISLAMORADA

Arrest Location: 17 MERIDIAN AVE, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDRES RAMIREZ - MCSO\DIST 6 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD187171 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009017

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

