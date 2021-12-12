Arrest Date/Time: 12/11/2021 | 23:16

Date of Birth: 07/28/1958 Age: 63 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 7009 SHRIMP RD/4.5 MM OC, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: MICHAEL WATKINS - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD187228 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009025

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 877.03 DISTURBING PEACE 1 Felony Count(s) of 825.1025.2a SEX ASSLT