BASS, PATRICK JAMES

Arrest Date/Time: 11/30/2021 | 17:45

Date of Birth: 01/01/1988 Age: 33 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5910 94TH PL, MIAMI, FL 33173

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: REBECCA DIGIOVANNI - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "C" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD181490 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008682

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION