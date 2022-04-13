BATDORFF, HEIDI JOY

Arrest Date/Time: 04/13/2022 | 08:43

Date of Birth: 12/07/1980 Age: 41 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 6417 2ND TER, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 6714 2 TER, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD062797 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002983

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

