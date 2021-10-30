BATES, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/30/2021 | 10:27
Date of Birth: 04/26/1963 Age: 58 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 101600 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO, FL 33037
Occupation: Unknown
Arrest Location: 101433 OVERSEAS HWY,
Arresting Officer/Agency: GIL GONZALEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD166368 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007865
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 901.36.1 FRAUD-IMPERSON