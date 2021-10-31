BATISTA OSORIO, ALEXIS

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/31/2021 | 11:13
Date of Birth: 07/27/1976 Age: 45 Gender: M Race: W
Address: GENERAL DELIVERY, MIAMI, FL 33142
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: SR5 /US 1, RAMROD
Arresting Officer/Agency: JENNIFER KETCHAM - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD166867 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007900
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.34.2c MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.261 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.02.1 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL