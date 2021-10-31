BATISTA OSORIO, ALEXIS

Arrest Date/Time: 10/31/2021 | 11:13

Date of Birth: 07/27/1976 Age: 45 Gender: M Race: W

Address: GENERAL DELIVERY, MIAMI, FL 33142

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: SR5 /US 1, RAMROD

Arresting Officer/Agency: JENNIFER KETCHAM - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD166867 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007900

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.34.2c MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.261 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.02.1 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

Recommended for you