BAXTER, JESSICA ANN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/12/2022 | 18:01

Date of Birth: 10/22/1975 Age: 46 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1006 VON PHISTER ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: SALES in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: Not Available

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you