BAYER, SONJA LOUISE

Arrest Date/Time: 11/05/2021 | 13:43

Date of Birth: 11/13/1996 Age: 24 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 14 POINCIANA DR, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: INSTRUCTOR in ISLAMORADA

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: JACQUES ROZEK - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD169304 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008055

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

Recommended for you