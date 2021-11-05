BAYER, SONJA LOUISE

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/05/2021 | 13:43
Date of Birth: 11/13/1996 Age: 24 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 14 POINCIANA DR, KEY LARGO, FL 33037
Occupation: INSTRUCTOR in ISLAMORADA
Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, PLANTATION KEY
Arresting Officer/Agency: JACQUES ROZEK - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD169304 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008055
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION