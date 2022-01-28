BEAUDOIN, ANTHONY MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 01/28/2022 | 03:21

Date of Birth: 03/15/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 94825 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: OWNER in YPSILANTI

Arrest Location: 94825 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: OSCAR DOMINGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD015717 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000742

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

