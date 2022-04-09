BECK, THOMAS MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/09/2022 | 05:12

Date of Birth: 06/07/1963 Age: 58 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2443 O/S HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5407 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD060155 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002870

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.1939.1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 2 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 318.14.3 RESIST OFFICER

