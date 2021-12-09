BEELER, JOHN DAKOTA BARON

Arrest Date/Time: 12/09/2021 | 19:10

Date of Birth: 08/15/1996 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, ,

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: US-1/SR-5 NB @ 47MM, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: BENJAMIN ELMORE - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD186176 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008956

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR