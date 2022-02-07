BELL, COREY

Arrest Date/Time: 02/07/2022 | 03:11

Date of Birth: 01/12/1990 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 27970 PORGIE PATH, LITTLE TORCH KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: PLUMBER in BIG PINE KEY

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW GRIMM - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD021697 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001017

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

