Arrest Date/Time: 03/06/2022 | 00:03

Date of Birth: 03/07/1989 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 127 INDUSTRIAL RD, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: WEST INDIES DR, RAMROD

Arresting Officer/Agency: ZACHARY GILROY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD038521 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001806

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

