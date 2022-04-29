BELLOWS, ROBERT HOWARD

Arrest Date/Time: 04/29/2022 | 02:28

Date of Birth: 05/21/1986 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1801 ROOSEVELT, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: FLOORING in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 2106 ROOSEVELT, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

