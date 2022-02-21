BENEDI, NICHOLAS CLAUDIO

Arrest Date/Time: 02/21/2022 | 02:17

Date of Birth: 07/07/1988 Age: 33 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 179 COCONUT PALM BLVD, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 103900 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: RICHARD RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD030268 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001415

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.1939 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

