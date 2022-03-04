BENEDICT, HOWARD JEREMIAH

Arrest Date/Time: 03/04/2022 | 19:32

Date of Birth: 03/16/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, ,

Occupation: MUSICIAN

Arrest Location: 1 MALLOERY SQUARE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING