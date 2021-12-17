BENITEZ, JONATHAN KYTH

Arrest Date/Time: 12/17/2021 | 11:55

Date of Birth: 10/13/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 966 74TH ST OCEAN, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: MECHANIC

Arrest Location: 966 74 ST OCEAN, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: LEE MORTENSON - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD190108 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009201

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 790.151 WEAPON OFFENSE 2 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 877.03 DISTURBING PEACE 1 Felony Count(s) of 790.19 WEAPON OFFENSE

