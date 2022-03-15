BENNETT, MIRANDA LEIGH

Arrest Date/Time: 03/13/2022 | 17:08

Date of Birth: 02/03/1994 Age: 28 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 709 WINTER CREEK DR., MCKINNEY, TX 75071

Occupation: STUDENT in MCKINNEY

Arrest Location: 508 SOUTH ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

