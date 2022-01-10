BENNETT, TRAVIS WINSOR

Arrest Date/Time: 01/09/2022 | 17:33

Date of Birth: 03/18/1976 Age: 45 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 140 PLANTATION SHORES DRIVE, TAVERNIER, FL 33037

Occupation: DENTIST in TAVERNIER

Arrest Location: 145 PLANTATION SHORES DR, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDRES RAMIREZ - MCSO\DIST 6 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD004776 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000248

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 827.03.2c CRUELTY TOWARD CHILD

