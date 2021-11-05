BENNETT, TRAVIS WINSOR

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/04/2021 | 22:27
Date of Birth: 03/18/1976 Age: 45 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 140 PLANTATION SHORES DRIVE, TAVERNIER, FL 33037
Occupation: DENTIST
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWIN SABILLON - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH
Incident #: MCSO21CAD169032 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008039
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION