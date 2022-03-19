Arrest Date/Time: 03/19/2022 | 19:06

Date of Birth: 10/28/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 235 27 ST OCEAN, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 490 JAMES AV, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD047382 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002245

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 827.03.2c CRUELTY TOWARD CHILD