BERG, DAVID JAMES

Arrest Date/Time: 02/07/2022 | 03:06

Date of Birth: 11/07/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 420 COURT GULF, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALVAREZ RICE - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD021695 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001016

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

