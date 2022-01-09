BERTLING, MARY KATHLEEN

Arrest Date/Time: 01/09/2022 | 01:47

Date of Birth: 02/01/1979 Age: 42 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 3010 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 20 20TH ST 48.2 MM OCEAN, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: CONNOR ONEILL - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD004486 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000241

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you