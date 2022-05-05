BERTLING, MARY KATHLEEN

Arrest Date/Time: 05/04/2022 | 21:30

Date of Birth: 02/01/1979 Age: 43 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 3010 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: CLEANER

Arrest Location: 20TH ST 48.2 MM OCEAN, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD076590 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003647

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you